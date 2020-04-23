|
COLLIER, Mamie Emma Booth Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mamie Emma Booth Collier, of Atlanta, GA will be Friday, April 24, 2020, at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Minister Gregory Booth, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Yasmin and Susan Collier, two grandchildren, Theodore Rucker (Rhonda Hightower-Rucker) and Andrea Nicole Hardon (Richard Hardon), one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Collier, one sister, Della Bursey (Columbus, GA), and one brother, Thomas Booth, Jr. (Columbus, GA). Viewing Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020