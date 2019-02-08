Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Street Church of God
148 Glenwood Avenue
Atlanta, GA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Martin Street Church of God
148 Glenwood Avenue
Atlanta, GA
Mamie LANE Obituary
LANE, Mamie Ella Homegoing Services for Mrs. Mamie Ella Lane, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Martin Street Church of God, 148 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Arthur Grier, Pastor, Reverend George Ballard, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. The family will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, a host of loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2708 Timber Terrace Conyers, GA. 30094 at 11:45 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
