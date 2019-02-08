|
|
LANE, Mamie Ella Homegoing Services for Mrs. Mamie Ella Lane, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Martin Street Church of God, 148 Glenwood Avenue, Atlanta, with remains placed instate at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Arthur Grier, Pastor, Reverend George Ballard, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. The family will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, a host of loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2708 Timber Terrace Conyers, GA. 30094 at 11:45 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019