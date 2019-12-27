Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
WALKER, Mamie Lee Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mamie Lee Walker, age 71, will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church-1879 Glenwood Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. William Flippin, Senior Pastor. Viewing/Visitation will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, December 27, 2019 from 10am-8pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Final Resting place at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA. Please express your condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com . Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
