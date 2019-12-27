|
|
WALKER, Mamie Lee Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mamie Lee Walker, age 71, will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church-1879 Glenwood Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. William Flippin, Senior Pastor. Viewing/Visitation will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, December 27, 2019 from 10am-8pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Final Resting place at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA. Please express your condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com . Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019