Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church
1730 Hollywood Rd. NW
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church
1730 Hollywood Rd. NW.
View Map
Mammie Aiken Obituary
AIKEN, Mammie Mrs. Mamie Aiken, age 90 of Bronx, NY, passed July 17, 2019. Celebration of Life Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 am Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Rd. NW. Bishop Carson, Pastor. Instate 10am. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 am on day of service. Survivors: twin sister, Mrs. Glenda Howard; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Viewing today 3 9 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
Remember
