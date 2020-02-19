|
Anton, M.D., Manuel P. Manuel P. Anton, M.D., age 88, beloved husband, "Papi", and "Bo", of Atlanta, died on February 14, 2020. He was born in Cuba where he graduated from Belen Jesuit Prep School and the University of Havana Medical School. In Cuba, he was an ophthalmologist. In the U.S., he completed a residency in Psychiatry at Emory University and received training in Community Psychiatry at UNC- Chapel Hill. To escape the political situation, he fled Cuba in 1961 with his wife, Blanca, and his one year old son. Dr. Anton was a fervent, practicing Catholic. He met his wife on his first day in college. After three years of friendship and a five-year courtship, they were happily married for 61 years. He was a great and very loved family man. He was a talented oil painter and was a skilled basket weaver of twisted pair copper telephone wire, and once exhibited his baskets in the Tiffany & Co. windows of Phipps Plaza. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Anton, M.D. and Angela S. Anton. He is survived by his wife, Blanca R. Anton, M.D.; one son, Manuel P. Anton III, M.D. (Annette Lefebre); one daughter, Ana I. Anton, Ph.D. (Peter Swire); grandchildren, Maritere Anton, M.D. (Jose L. Vilaro, M.D.), Manuel P. Anton IV, M.D., Roberto X. Anton, Ana Maria Anton; great grandchildren, Ana Sofia Vilaro, Juan Pablo Vilaro, David E. Vilaro; and beloved nieces, Hilda Uribe, Lolly Moore (Clay), and Patricia Gomez (Hector). The visitation and rosary will be Thursday 2/20 (5:30-8 PM) at AS Turner & Sons 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA. The Funeral Mass is Friday, 2/21 (10 AM) at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. Msgr. Richard J. Lopez will officiate at both. The family thanks his doctors, including Dr. S. Clements, Dr. L. Schlanger, Dr. G. Myerson, Dr. J. Kauffman, and Dr. W. Jordan for their loving care and expertise. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation made in Dr. Anton's honor to the Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center at 6700 Riverside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020