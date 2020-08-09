1/1
Marc Dorman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORMAN, Marc Marc Allen Dorman passed away suddenly and peacefully at home July 11, 2020, from a heart attack. Marc had just turned 58. He lived in Woodstock, GA, and was a Home Inspector. He spent the majority of his life working as a Home Builder. His true passion in life was playing the bass guitar. Many will remember him as "Manfly"....the greatest and most talented bass player. Marc played by ear and his retirement dream was to play music on a cruise ship and tour the world. He spent the last 1.5 years teaching himself to read sheet music. Marc was a loving father, wonderful son and an amazing brother. He was a kind, passionate and unique individual that touched many hearts along his life journey. Marc will be sorely missed. Marc was preceded in death by his father, Francis Allen Dorman and leaves behind his daughter, Kaitlyn Marie Dorman, his mother, Eloise Bell Dorman, his brother, Harold L. Pearman, Jr., his sister, Michele Dorman Pallotta and his brother in law, Frank B. Pallotta. Marc was cremated and is at Lakeside Funeral home alongside his father. Marc's ashes will be spread at a later date. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 293-2757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved