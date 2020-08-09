Marc Dorman

DORMAN, Marc Marc Allen Dorman passed away suddenly and peacefully at home July 11, 2020, from a heart attack. Marc had just turned 58. He lived in Woodstock, GA, and was a Home Inspector. He spent the majority of his life working as a Home Builder. His true passion in life was playing the bass guitar. Many will remember him as "Manfly"....the greatest and most talented bass player. Marc played by ear and his retirement dream was to play music on a cruise ship and tour the world. He spent the last 1.5 years teaching himself to read sheet music. Marc was a loving father, wonderful son and an amazing brother. He was a kind, passionate and unique individual that touched many hearts along his life journey. Marc will be sorely missed. Marc was preceded in death by his father, Francis Allen Dorman and leaves behind his daughter, Kaitlyn Marie Dorman, his mother, Eloise Bell Dorman, his brother, Harold L. Pearman, Jr., his sister, Michele Dorman Pallotta and his brother in law, Frank B. Pallotta. Marc was cremated and is at Lakeside Funeral home alongside his father. Marc's ashes will be spread at a later date. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time.



