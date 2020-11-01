1/1
Marcel Pratt
PRATT, Sr., Marcel A.

Mr. Marcel A. Pratt, Sr. of Fairburn, GA; formally of New Orleans, LA; passed away on October 27, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Most Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Rd, Atlanta 30331. Instate 10 AM. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Pratt, Sr. and Elva T. Pratt. He is survived by his wife, Consuella M. Pratt; children, Marcel Pratt, Jr. (Andrea), Carla Pratt, and Colette Pratt; grandchildren, Colby Johnson, Marcel Pratt III, and Kennedy Pratt; siblings, Edward Pratt, Jr. (Joanne), Brenda P. Simpson (Arthur), Sandra P. Evans (Czolgus), Denise P. Turner (Isaac), Glen Pratt, Sr. (Josie), and Kermit Pratt; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. On Monday, Public Viewing will be 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 https://www.mbfh.com/. Services can be streamed LIVE on https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
