McALISTER, Marcella Ann Marcella Ann Allen Bosley McAlister, age 96, of Tucker, GA (recently of Toccoa, GA), passed away, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born September 1, 1922 in Walnut Township, Dallas County, Iowa to Raymond E and Garnet Allen. She was proceeded in death by her husbands, Harold E. Bosley and Jack Y McAlister, son Jay A Bosley and daughter Kay Bosley Edwards. Mom was a competitive bridge player into her early 90's. One of mom's greatest joys was her family. Family members include daughter Raye Jean (Keith) Blauer and son in law Gerald Edwards. Grandchildren: Emily (Benjamin) Edwards Slate, William G. (Heather) Edwards, Jay K. (Karin) Blauer, Joseph H. (Jill) Blauer, Jennifer K. (Jeremy) Blauer Barron, Jamie A. (Ryan) Blauer McDonald. Raye Ann Blauer, Kimberly J. Blauer. 22 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Whitlock Mortuary in Toccoa with the Reverend Jerrell Beatty officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 6-8 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019. 10-10:45 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the mortuary prior to the service. Friends from Tucker are also welcome to greet the family at the cemetery in Tucker. Those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to a or to St Judes at https://www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net. Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2019
