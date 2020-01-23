|
ALLEN, Marcia Mrs. Marcia Gail Allen, 76, of Roswell, Georgia, passed quietly surrounded by loved ones following a long battle with pneumonia. Gail was born February 20, 1943 in Louisville, Ky to Mr. Ralph G. Stone, an attorney and Mrs. Johnie Barker Stone, a juvenile court advocate. Mrs. Allen's school years were spent attending Sacred Heart Academy and later the University of Louisville. Her deepest passions in life besides her family and faith were her dogs, though she truly loved all animals. She loved spending time with her family and watching the Braves games on TV. She was an avid equestrian and loved riding and caring for horses for many years. Throughout her entire life she was active in the church and spent many years teaching music and leading youth choir groups. She was an extremely talented pianist who loved to sing and share her joy of music with those around her. Those who knew her would often comment about her kindhearted generosity, her immeasurable loving heart, as well as her exuberant and joyful spirit. She is survived by her loving husband, Garon Allen; daughter, Ashley Allen; daughter-in-law, Leah Allen; grandson, Nicholas Allen; and sons, Britten Blackburn and David Allen. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 26th of January 2020, 12 - 2 PM, with Celebration of Life service and Burial Ceremony to immediately follow at Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Rd. Roswell, GA 30076. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Angels Among Us Pet Rescue" (877) 404 - 5874. P.O. Box 821 Alpharetta, GA 30009.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020