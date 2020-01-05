|
|
BLOOM, Marcia Marcia Fran Bloom, age 65, of Atlanta, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Marcia was an accomplished artist who specialized in macram?, weaving, pen and ink, jewelry and beading. Her work was displayed at Piedmont Park Arts Festival for many years along with other art festivals and galleries in the south. Survivors include, her mother; Wilma Bloom, her brothers; Larry (Yvonne) Bloom, Paul (Hope) Bloom and Ron (Marta) Bloom. She was predeceased by her father Aaron J. Bloom. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, with Rabbi Samantha Shabman Trief officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spruill Arts Center at www.spruillarts.org/donate Sign online guestbook: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in charge of arrangements 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020