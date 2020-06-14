Marcia Butler

BUTLER, Marcia Marcia Sosebee Butler, 72, died June 11, 2020. Mrs. Butler was a native of Atlanta and was the daughter of the late Rev. Jimand Bonnie Sosebee. She graduated from Briarcliff High School and attended Kilgore University in Texas. Marcia was a long-time active member of First Christian Church of Atlanta where she played the piano and sang in the choir. Above all Mrs. Butler enjoyedher family and spending time with them. She is survived by her daughters, Traci LaVernway (Mike), Lisa Cowan (Shannon); son, Houston "Sonny" Butler, Jr.; grandchildren, Lauren and Kyle LaVernway, Gracie and Evan Cowan; and brother, Richard Sosebee (Lindsey).The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.