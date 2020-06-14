Marcia Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTLER, Marcia Marcia Sosebee Butler, 72, died June 11, 2020. Mrs. Butler was a native of Atlanta and was the daughter of the late Rev. Jimand Bonnie Sosebee. She graduated from Briarcliff High School and attended Kilgore University in Texas. Marcia was a long-time active member of First Christian Church of Atlanta where she played the piano and sang in the choir. Above all Mrs. Butler enjoyedher family and spending time with them. She is survived by her daughters, Traci LaVernway (Mike), Lisa Cowan (Shannon); son, Houston "Sonny" Butler, Jr.; grandchildren, Lauren and Kyle LaVernway, Gracie and Evan Cowan; and brother, Richard Sosebee (Lindsey).The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:30 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Memorial service
11:30 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved