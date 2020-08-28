1/1
Marcia Cohen
COHEN (BLANK), Marcia Marcia Blank Cohen, of The Bronx in New York City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 77. She was raised in New York and spent the majority of her adult life in South Florida. She most recently moved to Atlanta to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters. Marcia enjoyed painting and charity work, but most importantly loved spending time with her family. She had suffered from a chronic painful illness much of the last years of her life and is finally pain free. Marcia is survived by her three children, Scott of Santa Monica, CA, Todd of Orlando, FL and Ellen Cohen Laddin of Atlanta, GA, her two children-in-law, Laura Brownson and Darryl Laddin, four grandchildren, Cade, Cooper, Sara Claire and Maya, brother Michael Blank and sister-in-law Caryn. She was preceded in death by her grandson Aiden Matthew. May her memory be a blessing to us all. A private service will be held today. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2020.
