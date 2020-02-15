|
HOLLAND (LESTER), Marcia Marcia Lester Holland, RN, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three children, Jill Ann (Stamey), Matthew James and Jason Lester, as well as three grandchildren, Christopher Whisnant, Aaron Stamey and Alexander Holland, who all live in the metro Atlanta area. She is also survived by her brother Phil Lester of Dayton, Ohio, and sisters Patricia McGary, also of Dayton, and Billie Simon of Ft. Myers, Florida. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Holland, her brother, Michael, and sister, Mary Helen Ballenger. Her unwavering support and generosity to whomever needed it will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2020