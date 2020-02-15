Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Holland Obituary
HOLLAND (LESTER), Marcia Marcia Lester Holland, RN, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three children, Jill Ann (Stamey), Matthew James and Jason Lester, as well as three grandchildren, Christopher Whisnant, Aaron Stamey and Alexander Holland, who all live in the metro Atlanta area. She is also survived by her brother Phil Lester of Dayton, Ohio, and sisters Patricia McGary, also of Dayton, and Billie Simon of Ft. Myers, Florida. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Holland, her brother, Michael, and sister, Mary Helen Ballenger. Her unwavering support and generosity to whomever needed it will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -