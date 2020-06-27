Marcia Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICE, Marcia Marcia Rice, age 90, of Atlanta, passed away on June 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Michael Rice, of Atlanta, daughter, Donna Vega, and grandchildren, Heather Rice and Hannah Vega. Marcia was born and raised in West Point, GA and lived in Atlanta for the last 67 years. She earned a bachelors degree with honors in Interior Design from the University of Georgia and later owned and operated, Rice's Casual Shop for more than 30 years. In her early years of retirement, she taught Water Colors at Emory University's Senior Education program. She had a keen eye for detail in modern art and mid-century furniture. She was a member of The Temple and High Museum. Graveside services will be held 2 PM, Monday, June 29 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Zaban Paradies Center. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crest Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved