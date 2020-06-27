RICE, Marcia Marcia Rice, age 90, of Atlanta, passed away on June 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Michael Rice, of Atlanta, daughter, Donna Vega, and grandchildren, Heather Rice and Hannah Vega. Marcia was born and raised in West Point, GA and lived in Atlanta for the last 67 years. She earned a bachelors degree with honors in Interior Design from the University of Georgia and later owned and operated, Rice's Casual Shop for more than 30 years. In her early years of retirement, she taught Water Colors at Emory University's Senior Education program. She had a keen eye for detail in modern art and mid-century furniture. She was a member of The Temple and High Museum. Graveside services will be held 2 PM, Monday, June 29 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Zaban Paradies Center. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store