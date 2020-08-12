1/
Marcia Sasser
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SASSER, Marcia Marcia Rae Sasser, age 75, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Her courageous battle with rheumatoid arthritis is finally over. Marcia was born October 12, 1944, a native of Chicago, Illinois. At her young age, her family moved to Miami, Florida, where she attended Southwest High School and Miami-Dade College. Marcia was a legal secretary for most of her life until she retired several years ago. She enjoyed her retirement years by traveling, taking many cruises and other trips with her best friend, Joanne. Together they explored the U.S. and cruised the oceans. Marcia Had numerous friends in Georgia and across the U.S. who she loved and who are deeply saddened by her loss. Marcia also loved all the many dogs she and her husband cared for in her lifetime, primarily Schnauzers. She left behind her beloved Schnauzer, Bee Bee, who is now being cared for by her sister Gail. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, James ("Jimmie") H. Sasser, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Gail Jensen (Husband, Dave Akins) of Peachtree City, GA. Also surviving are the many lifelong friends and relatives that she cherished who will keep her forever in their memory. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made honoring Marcia Sasser to OUR PAL'S PLACE, PET ADOPTION, 4508 Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30066 or to the Arthritis Foundation. Message of Condolence may be posted online www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
7709779485
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved