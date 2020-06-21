Mareesa Carpenter
CARPENTER, Mareesa Mareesa Carpenter, age 75, of Marietta, passed away June 15, 2020, after a courageous bout with cancer. She is survived by her partner, Saundra Vaughn, her sister Joy Mims of Arizona, four nephews and numerous other family members. Private services will be held at a later date. Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 21, 2020.
