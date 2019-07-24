Services Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM H. M. Patterson Oglethorpe chapel 4550 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven , GA View Map Send Flowers Funeral 1:00 PM Oak Grove United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Adams

1928 - 2019 ADAMS, Margaret On the evening of July 21, 2019, Margaret Ann Haley Adams went to heaven to join her beloved husband, Archie L. Adams. Ann had a date to keep with Archie to go strolling on a sandy beach in heaven thirty years from the day and hour of Archie's death. Ann was born on March 9, 1928, to Richard Ivins and Ethel Rose Johnston ("Momma") Haley in Athens, Tennessee. She married Archie, the love of her life, on July 31, 1948. Ann was the quintessential Southern lady. She was prim, proper and kind, and married to a Southern Railroad gentleman. While having three daughters (Sheron, Susan and Debbie), whom she adored, Ann created and lived in seven different households in seven different states during the first fourteen years of her marriage. Every time Archie was promoted, he had to immediately head to a new city and Ann had to sell the house while looking after her three young daughters. Ann and Archie arrived in Atlanta in 1965. They bought a ranch house in the Lakeside High School area and a year later moved to the family "home" on Angelique Drive, less than one mile away. Ann faithfully attended all the athletic events at which Sheron, Susan or Debbie cheered or participated. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, the Southern Railway Ladies' Club and a bridge player extraordinaire. She loved it when she repeatedly was the high scorer in her weekly bridge club matches. Ann loved Archie, her three girls and absolutely adored their grandchildren and spouses, Melissa Barnaby Hartley (Randy) and Todd Barnaby (Jennifer), and great grandchildren, Haley and Lanier Barnaby and Teddy and Cecelia Hartley. Aside from the love she showered upon them, Ann and Archie provided to them the gift of experiencing the most wonderful beach in the world. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband Archie, parents Richard and Ethel Haley, her siblings Dolphard M. Haley (Florence), Eugene I. Haley (Helen), Sarah H. Runyon and her son-in-law David N. Thompson. She is survived by her niece, Shirley J. Runyon, who was more like a sister and additional nieces, nephews and cousins. Her legacy includes Sheron and Bob Barnaby, Susan A. Thompson, Deborah R. Adams and Laura Grifka, Melissa and Randy Hartley, Todd and Jennifer Barnaby, Haley and Lanier Barnaby and Teddy and Cecelia Hartley. Ann loved and greatly appreciated her caregivers who were so kind to her during her final months: Natasha Bush, Yolanda Sorhaindo, Annie Walker, Marquetta Frazier and Eddie Wilson. They all are angels present now on earth. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, July 25 at H. M. Patterson Oglethorpe chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. Ann's funeral will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 1 pm on Friday, July 26. Her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, Ann's friends make a donation in her honor to the MS Society or their favorite charity. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019