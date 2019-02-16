Services
Access Road Location - Covington
1215 Access Road
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-7062
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Margaret Bennett Obituary
BENNETT, Margaret B. Margaret B. Bennett, 92 years of age, of Conyers, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, after an extended kidney disease illness. She grew up in Atlanta before moving to Covington with her husband, Thomas C. Bennett, Sr. She moved to Conyers following his death. She is survived by her daughter, Lee B. Wright and husband, William B. Wright of Athens; son, Thomas C. Bennett, Jr., and Dan Oberg of Atlanta; and two granddaughters, Wendy Wright Risse and husband, Gary Risse, of Laramie, Wyoming, Shelby Wright of Atlanta. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the . A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Reese T. Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 2:00 P.M. There will be no graveside service following the memorial service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2019
