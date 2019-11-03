|
|
BIVINS, Margaret Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Margaret J. Bivins will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 PM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 1 PM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 1:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters, Roxane Collier, Shelia Bivins, and Paulette Fay Bivins; son, William Anthony Bivins, Sr. (Amy); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Maggie Benton Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing 1 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2019