Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bivins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bivins

Add a Memory
Margaret Bivins Obituary
BIVINS, Margaret Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Margaret J. Bivins will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 PM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 1 PM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 1:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters, Roxane Collier, Shelia Bivins, and Paulette Fay Bivins; son, William Anthony Bivins, Sr. (Amy); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Maggie Benton Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing 1 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -