Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
(770) 977-9485
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church
Marietta, GA
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CHUMLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CHUMLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret CHUMLEY Obituary
CHUMLEY, Margaret Eileen Margaret Eileen Chumley, age 90, of Canton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Marietta, Georgia to Roy & Dorothy Blackwell. She graduated in 1974 from Antioch Bible College with a degree in Bible Studies. She spent her life sharing God's word and ministering His love. Earlier in life, she worked for Macy's, then, she concentrated on raising her five children. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and she loved flowers. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David G. Chumley, Sr.; two sisters, Isabel Webb and Betty Sampsel; brother, Alton Blackwell; and son-in-law, William Mark Carter. She is survived by her children, David (Toni) Chumley, Jr., Michael (Joyce) Chumley, Steven (Darlene) Chumley, Vicki Carter, and Teresa (Bryan) Fasick; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Dickerson; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones. The family will receive guests between the hours of 4:00pm and 7:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, in Marietta. Committal Service will immediately follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Margaret's name to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
Download Now