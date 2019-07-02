CHUMLEY, Margaret Eileen Margaret Eileen Chumley, age 90, of Canton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Marietta, Georgia to Roy & Dorothy Blackwell. She graduated in 1974 from Antioch Bible College with a degree in Bible Studies. She spent her life sharing God's word and ministering His love. Earlier in life, she worked for Macy's, then, she concentrated on raising her five children. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and she loved flowers. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David G. Chumley, Sr.; two sisters, Isabel Webb and Betty Sampsel; brother, Alton Blackwell; and son-in-law, William Mark Carter. She is survived by her children, David (Toni) Chumley, Jr., Michael (Joyce) Chumley, Steven (Darlene) Chumley, Vicki Carter, and Teresa (Bryan) Fasick; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Dickerson; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones. The family will receive guests between the hours of 4:00pm and 7:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, in Marietta. Committal Service will immediately follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Margaret's name to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019