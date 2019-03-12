COOPER, Margaret A. Mrs. Margaret Ann Cooper, age 91, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home with her children holding her hands on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born December 14, 1927 in Wedowee, Alabama. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Cooper; her parents, Olin Messer and Lera Mae Messer Post; and a sister, Brenda Bayne. She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Jackie) Cooper and Keith (Cindy) Cooper; daughters, Frankie (Ashley) Lord and Cathy Cooper; brothers, R.O. "Bob" Messer and Dan (Lois) Post; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Rosehaven Chapel with Shane Lord and Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary