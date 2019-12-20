|
|
CORDELL (LYNCH), Margaret Mrs. Margaret Lynch Cordell, 88, of Elberton, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. Mrs. Cordell, a native of Bourbon, Kentucky, was the daughter of the late William Robert and Gladys Barge Lynch. She was the widow of Barney Cordell, with whom she had celebrated 46 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2005. While living in Roswell, Mrs. Cordell owned and operated Peach Refreshment until her retirement. She loved gardening and reading, and enjoyed being a member of her local garden and book clubs. Her most special hobby was her son, Robert, whom she loved and cared for deeply. Mrs. Cordell is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Heidi Cordell, of Elberton; grandchildren: Chad Cordell (Haley) and Cody Cordell, all of Elberton, and Dalton Cordell (Charlee) of Hartwell. She also leaves behind three precious great-grandchildren: Makenzie Cordell, Aubrey Cordell, and Kason Cordell. Private interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA, 50037 . Arrangements for Mrs. Margaret L. Cordell are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019