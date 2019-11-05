Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Park.
Margaret Craig Obituary
CRAIG (RENEGAR), Margaret Margaret Renegar Craig passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 2, 2019 at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward Myles Craig and is survived by her daughter, Connie Craig; son, Myles Craig (Karen); grandchildren, Kimberly Craig Marchant (Daniel), Alyssa Craig, Josh Craig (Nicole); and great-grandchildren, Ava Marchant and Mason Craig. Margaret graduated as a Registered Nurse from Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1940. She enjoyed her nursing career for many years before retiring to stay home with her children. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, crafts, travelling and spending time with her family. For many years, she was an active member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Encompass Home Health and Hospice at 1000 Cobb Place Blvd., NW, #310, Kennesaw, GA 30144. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019
