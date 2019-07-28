|
ELLER, Margaret Margaret Barnes Eller, age 92, of Chamblee, GA passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on February 27, 1927, in Dahlonega, GA. to C.G. and Lola Orr Barnes, and was one of seven children. Margaret spent her childhood in Gainesville, GA. She was a registered nurse, graduating from the Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She served as Night Supervisor at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta for 40 years, retiring in 1990. She served as treasurer of the Piedmont Nursing Alumni Association. For nearly 70 years, she was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church. She was an active member of the senior choir and progressive Sunday school class. She also worked in the nursery and served as a nurse at summer camp. Besides her unshakable faith, the focus of Margaret's life was her family. Known simply as "Nana" to her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, she was immensely proud of her family. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lee Roy Eller, and son Glen Eller. Surviving sisters include Kathleen Ruegsegger of Troy, Michigan and Betty Gabriel of Gainesville, GA. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Steadham and son-in-law Wayne Steadham of Woodstock, GA; and son Buddy Eller and daughter-in-law Cathy Eller of Fernandina Beach, FL. Her legacy includes grandchildren Joe, James, and Sarah Steadham, and Hannah Justinn; Chuck and Cam Eller; and Leah Westberry and Matt Eller. Great grandchildren include Tallulah, Adeline, and Callum Steadham; Abigail Justinn; and Koa and Kai Eller. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Johns Creek Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at the church from 11-Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Margaret Eller to Johns Creek Baptist Church to support outreach locally, nationally and internationally. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers. com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019