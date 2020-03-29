|
FERRARI, Margaret Ellen Margaret Ellen Ewing Ferrari (54) died at her home in Atlanta on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Heidelberg, Germany on March 1, 1966, she grew up in Gainesville, GA, and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1984. She earned a B.A. in English in 1988 at Southern Methodist University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After teaching in Mexico City for four years, Margaret Ellen, known to her friends as "M.E.", married Jorge Damian Ferrari in 1995, and the couple lived in New York City, Hartford, CT, Baltimore, MD, and Mexico City, before settling on Nacoochee Drive in Atlanta in 2009. Margaret Ellen is survived by her husband, Jorge, and three children: Isabella Flowers Ferrari, a junior at Boston University; Jorge Carlos ("Charlie") Ferrari, a junior at Woodberry Forest School; and James Coleman ("Cole") Ferrari, a sophomore at Atlanta International School. Other survivors include her parents, Ellen C. and James M. Ewing, Jr of Gainesville; two brothers: Gary D. (Jan) Ewing of Gainesville and J. David (Heather) Ewing of Atlanta; two nephews: Nick Ewing and J.T. Ewing; two nieces: Maggie Ewing and Olivia Ewing; an Aunt, Margaret Ewing Thomas of Hattiesburg, MS and an Uncle, Thornton Castleberry of Madison, MS. Margaret Ellen's zest for life and large heart for others endeared her to countless people, and she will be missed and remembered by her family and a multitude of friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020