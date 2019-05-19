FESSENDEN, Margaret Thomas Margaret Thomas Fessenden, age 89, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 15th 2019. She was born on May 29, 1929 in Washington D.C. and went to Holy Cross Academy. She then married Arthur Anthony Fessenden and moved to Atlanta, GA, where they raised a beautiful family of four (2 boys and 2 girls) and lived in the Buckhead area. Peggy was the Social Director for The Cathedral of Christ the King for about 20 years, where she was in charge of weddings and social functions. She was a volunteer for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home and a member of the Hibernians Society. She was an avid bridge player/teacher, a lover of nature, and most of all loved a good martini at her husbands pub, The County Cork. She will be missed tremendously. Peggy is preceded in death by her loving husband Art, daughter Cynthia Ann and son Thomas Michael. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Arthur A. and Kristie Fessenden, Jr. of Douglasville, GA, daughter Diana Marie Fessenden of Atlanta, grandchildren, Courtney & Josh Buffalo and Michael Turner of Marietta, GA and great grandchildren Tommy and Finley Buffalo. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019