Margaret Forbes

FORBES (SANDERS), Margaret Margaret Sanders Forbes passed away on August 19, 2020 at age 102. Margaret was born March 4, 1918 in Damascus, GA to Ruby Bostwick Sanders and Daniel Coleman Sanders. She grew up in Arlington, Georgia and attended Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College and State University). After graduating, Margaret worked as a math teacher for several years and then worked for the Camp Fire Girls organization in Atlanta. It was there, while attending a lecture, that she met her future husband, John Ripley Forbes. They lived a long and happy life raising two children in California, Connecticut, and eventually moving back to Atlanta where Margaret worked alongside her husband in saving and preserving natural areas like the John Ripley Forbes Big Trees Forest Preserve in Sandy Springs. Feisty and spirited, she was a strong proponent of a healthy diet and since she lived to such a ripe old age, no one could ever argue with her nutritional advice. She fervently believed in gardening with native plants and passed on that passion to many friends and neighbors. Besides her family, her greatest love was her home of 50 years, Wildwood Valley, where she, along with her husband, John, lovingly created an oasis for native plants, trees, birds, and animals. It was her pride and joy. She is survived by her daughter Anne Forbes Spengler (Bruce)of Atlanta Georgia, son Ernest Ripley Forbes of Gilford, New Hampshire, granddaughter Meredith Sanders Forbes (Jeff Fissel) of Alexandria Virginia, and grandson Jonathan Ripley Forbes of Alexandria Virginia. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store