Margaret Gannon

GANNON (LEWIS), Margaret Margaret Lewis Gannon, age 89 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Myrtle Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Dr. J. Truett Gannon, daughter, Karen and Mike Griffith, son, Kenny and Monique Gannon, grandchildren, Nathan and Evi Griffith and Patrick and Jenny Griffith, and great-grandchildren, Marco Griffith and Bryce Griffith. Margaret was born and raised in Cartersville, Georgia. She attended Mercer University. Margaret was an administrative assistant to the Head of Nursing Services at DeKalb Medical Center (Emory Decatur Hospital). She was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church and taught Sunday school, where her husband, Dr. J. Truett Gannon, was Pastor for 21 years. She was an avid gardener, loved board games and always played to win, even with her grandchildren. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a talented artist. She drew characters for Dr. Gannon's children's sermon every Sunday, where Dr. Gannon would give the drawings to a different child each week. A private invitation only memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. You can view the private service, beginning at 6 PM, on Tom M. Wages Funeral Service Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Tom-M-Wages-Funeral-Service-108741755841468/. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people at our chapel for visitations and services. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 24, 2020.