GOODE, Sister Margaret Sister Margaret Goode, 77, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Nov. 26, 2019 at the Notre Dame Care Center in Worcester, Mass. "Sissy" to her five brothers, she was born in Savannah, to Jamie C. and Margaret (Nelson) Goode. She graduated from St. Pius X High School in Atlanta and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1961. After earning a B.A. in chemistry at Trinity College in Washington, D.C., sister taught in Philadelphia and at St. Pius X in Atlanta. Sister was a natural athlete and coach. She later earned a master's degree in Chemistry. In 1978, Sister volunteered to teach with the Sisters of Notre Dame in Zaire in Africa which later became part of the Congo Republic. In her ministry in Africa, she taught gym and chemistry, learned French, served as a principal, became a director of a boarding school, managed school properties, and experienced the impact of civil war, and worked on solar energy and other infrastructure projects in area villages. Sister returned to the States several years ago for medical care and settled at St. Julie Residential Care Center in Ipswich, Mass. and later Notre Dame Care Center in Worcester, Mass. She leaves her brothers, Daniel, Jamie, Joseph and Bernie Goode and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her brother Tony Goode. Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 5, from 1 PM - 3 PM, in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 PM, in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Retirement Fund, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019