JONES (HANLON), Margaret "Margy" Margaret "Margy" Hanlon Jones, 97, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at home. Margy was born in Auburn, New York to Miles Loughlin Hanlon, Sr. and Eileen Newell Hanlon on April 23, 1922. Margy married Lawrence Meriwether Jones, Sr. on December 6, 1952 in Syracuse, New York. Margy was an active volunteer with the Corinthian Club Foundation, The Syracuse Symphony Guild, The Emerson Museum and was Social Chairman for the Nottingham Knolls Country Club. In 1981, Margy moved to Palm Harbor, Florida where she enjoyed playing golf at Highland Lakes Country Club. She volunteered and was a Dress Circle member of Ruth Eckerd Hall, a performing arts center in Clearwater, Florida. Margy enjoyed traveling visiting Spain, Portugal, England, Greece, Italy, Japan, Thailand, China and two trips to Hong Kong where she loved to shop. Margy moved to Atlanta in 2005 to be close to her daughter. Margy is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Meriwether Jones, Sr., her brother, Miles Loughlin Hanlon, Jr., and sister-in-law JoAnn Hanlon. Margy is survived by her son, Captain Lawrence Meriwether Jones, Jr. USN(ret), (Barbara), her daughter, Margaret "Margy" Newell Jones (David P. Dengos), her grandson, Thomas Meriwether Jones II, (Mary Margaret), her granddaughter, Lieutenant Jennifer Lynn Jones, USN and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Natalie, Gregory and Ethan Jones. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 PM Friday, September 27th at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 28th at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church, 3016 Lanier Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church. Margy's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Country Gardens Dunwoody, and Weinstein Hospice for their excellent care and kindness.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019
