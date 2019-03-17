HILL (Goodson), Margaret Ophelia Margaret Ophelia Goodson Hill, age 91, joined the Lord on March 12, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1927, to Hugh and Seba Goodson of Franklin, GA. Margaret graduated from Heard County High School and received an associate degree in Elementary Education from West Georgia College. Margaret met her beloved husband of 57 years, Benjamin Grady Hill, Jr., also from Heard County, while he was on leave during WWII. They were married at Franklin Methodist Church on December 3, 1950. After their marriage, they lived in Georgia and North Carolina. They returned to Georgia in 1972 and were College Park residents for over 10 years. In 1984 they moved to the family farm in Franklin, Georgia. In 2005, they made their final move together to Newnan, Georgia. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Grady Hill, Jr. She is survived by her children, Ben and Sharon (Nelson) Hill of Black Mountain, NC, and Cindy (Hill) and Ed Banks of Darien, CT, along with her grandchildren, Liza Hill, and Colin and Claire Banks. She also has two nieces and a nephew, including Pat (Goodson) and Larry McGrady, Dianne (Goodson) and Donnie Dunlap and Buddy Goodson as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. The Hill and Banks families would also like to thank Bog's dear friend, Fred Ozment, for his love and support over the last few years and Bog's next door neighbor (and "adopted daughter"), Kathy Howard, who was Bog's angel on earth. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 2:00 pm at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, Ga. Interment will follow in the Franklin City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. The family will receive guests Thursday afternoon from 12:30-1:45 at Franklin United Methodist Church, 314 Main Street, Franklin, GA 30217. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary