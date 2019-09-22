|
|
HOLLAND, Margaret C. Atlanta Margaret C. Holland, age 84, of Atlanta passed peacefully surrounded by her children on August 18, 2019. Margaret was born in 1935 in Marietta and graduated from Marietta High School in 1952. A talented pianist and organist, Margaret began performing at the age of four and enjoyed a rewarding career as a music educator, piano teacher and church organist. Margaret earned her Bachelor's of Music at Converse College in 1956 and a Master's of Music Education at Georgia State University in 1986. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists, the Music Teachers National Association and sang in the German-American Choir that toured and performed in Germany in the early 1980s. During her lifetime, Margaret made her home in the Atlanta-metro area as well as Peachtree City, GA; Neu Anspach, Germany; Franklin, NC; Signal Mountain, TN; and Cartersville, GA. Margaret was a dedicated mother, who enjoyed family time and loved every minute with her grandchildren. She was also devoted to the Christian church where ever she lived throughout her lifetime and she loved to participate in worship, sunday school, bible study and choir. She is survived by her husband Alton Holland; her three children Max Pavlovsky, Margie Erdoes and Suzuko Knott; her grandchildren Tori and Joshua Pavlovsky, Corey and Casey Erdoes, and Auggie and Felix Knott; and her dog Buddy. A memorial service celebrating the life of Margaret C. Holland will be held at 2pm on September 27th, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in the Wilson Chapel, 3434 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305. A reception will be held in the Williams Center directly following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . www.alz.org/donate
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019