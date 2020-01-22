|
|
JONES, Margaret Newell Margaret Newell "Margy" Jones, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at home in Brookhaven, GA. Margy was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Lawrence Meriwether Jones, Sr. and the late Margaret Hanlon Jones, on March 28, 1957. She graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School, Manlius, NY in 1974, and from Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, MA in 1978. She then resided in Buffalo, NY, Tucson, AZ, Guttenberg, NJ and Houston, TX, before moving to Atlanta, GA in 1996. Over the course of a 30+ year professional career, Margy excelled in sales, marketing and management roles with companies such as Shearson/American Express, New York, NY; Computer Task Group, Buffalo, NY; GC Services in Secaucus, NJ and Houston, TX; and Equifax in Atlanta, GA and St. Louis, MO. Margy enjoyed traveling, with the Middle East, Spain, France, England, Italy, and Austria, among her favorite locales. She had a special passion for the beach, as she and her husband were married on October 29, 1992, on Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina-Maui, Hawaii. They also owned a Gulf Coast beach home on Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle, and would vacation annually in the Caribbean, most notably in St. Thomas, USVI. She was an active volunteer with The Junior League in Tucson, AZ, North Bergen, NJ, Houston, TX and Atlanta, GA, and served as a Deacon at her house of worship, Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church. Margy enjoyed playing tennis and, more recently, pickleball, and also took up yoga and became a certified yoga instructor. And, she was a true canine enthusiast, who loved and cared for her dogs over the years: Onyx, Nikki, Bailey, Skyler and Riley. Margy is survived by her loving husband, David P. Dengos; her brother, Captain Lawrence Meriwether Jones, Jr. USN (ret), (Barbara); her nephew, Thomas Meriwether Jones II, (Mary Margaret) and their four children; her niece, Lieutenant Jennifer Lynn Jones, USN and fianc? Lieutenant Benjamin L. Putbrese, USN; along with her husband's brothers, Richard Dengos, Sr. and Andrew Dengos, Jr., and sisters, Barbara Wilson and Andrea Maxick, and their families. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church, 3016 Lanier Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margy's memory may be made to Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church. Margy's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the caregivers at Vitas Hospice and Kadan Homecare (especially Talipha Charles), for their excellent care and kindness.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020