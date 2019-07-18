Services
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mayes Ward Funeral Home
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St Thomas the Apostle Church
4300 King Springs Rd
Smyrna, GA
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
3450 Norwood Rd.
Shaker Heights, OH
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
3450 Norwood Rd.
Shaker Heights, OH
Margaret Knoblauch Obituary
KNOBLAUCH (Hoynes), Margaret Margaret (Maggie) Knoblauch of Marietta, GA and Shaker Heights, OH passed away July 15, 2019. She was predeceased by husband George. Mother of Mary Kay Howard (Robert, deceased), Michael (Sarah), Anne Paulus (Timothy, deceased). Sister of Mary Duhigg, Martha Wieland, Denis (deceased). Grandmother of six, great grandmother of six. Visitation, Thursday, July 18, Mayes Ward Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta. Hours 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral, Friday July 19, 10:30AM. St Thomas the Apostle Church 4300 King Springs Rd., Smyrna. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 791, Marietta, GA 30061 or Trinity College, Development Office, 125 Michigan Ave., Washington, D.C. 20017.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019
