|
|
KNOBLAUCH (Hoynes), Margaret Margaret (Maggie) Knoblauch of Marietta, GA and Shaker Heights, OH passed away July 15, 2019. She was predeceased by husband George. Mother of Mary Kay Howard (Robert, deceased), Michael (Sarah), Anne Paulus (Timothy, deceased). Sister of Mary Duhigg, Martha Wieland, Denis (deceased). Grandmother of six, great grandmother of six. Visitation, Thursday, July 18, Mayes Ward Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta. Hours 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral, Friday July 19, 10:30AM. St Thomas the Apostle Church 4300 King Springs Rd., Smyrna. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 791, Marietta, GA 30061 or Trinity College, Development Office, 125 Michigan Ave., Washington, D.C. 20017.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019