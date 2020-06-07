MALONEY, Margaret Margaret "Marney" C. Maloney of Dunwoody died on Saturday, the 6th of June 2020. Marney was a longtime member of All Saints Catholic Church and the Dunwoody Country Club. In retirement, she became an avid bridge player and she loved dining out. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, James J. Mahoney; brother, Matthew P. Mahon, III; sister, Joan Mahon; niece, Karen Mahon; and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Springs Senior Living for the excellent care they have provided. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Monday, the 8th of June from six until eight o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA. A memorial mass will be celebrated Wednesday, the 10th of June at eleven o'clock at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at All Saints Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. Express condolences by visiting www.hmpattersonarlington.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.