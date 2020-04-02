|
MCCAMISH, Margaret Price Atlanta, Ga Margaret Price McCamish (née Margaret Lester Price) died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 79. She was the widow of Henry F. McCamish, Jr. Margaret is survived by her son, James Gordon Beckham, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Sully Howell Beckham, her grandson, James Gordon Beckham, III, (and his wife Brittany Fletcher Beckham), her granddaughters, Gwendolyn Margaret Beckham Sanford (and her husband Laurence Hunt Sanford IV) and Louisa Grace McCamish Beckham and a great granddaughter, Sully Howell Sanford. Margaret lived a full life. She loved to travel and was a voracious reader and student of western European and American history. She also maintained a particular fondness for France and French culture. Known for her compassion and generosity, she was devoted to her church and counted animals among her favorite charitable interests. Margaret was born on April 1, 1940, in Vidette, Ga, as the only child of Gladys and Lester Price. The family moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 712 L G Griffin Rd, Locust Grove, GA 30248.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2020