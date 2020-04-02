Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCamish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McCamish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret McCamish Obituary
MCCAMISH, Margaret Price Atlanta, Ga Margaret Price McCamish (née Margaret Lester Price) died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 79. She was the widow of Henry F. McCamish, Jr. Margaret is survived by her son, James Gordon Beckham, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Sully Howell Beckham, her grandson, James Gordon Beckham, III, (and his wife Brittany Fletcher Beckham), her granddaughters, Gwendolyn Margaret Beckham Sanford (and her husband Laurence Hunt Sanford IV) and Louisa Grace McCamish Beckham and a great granddaughter, Sully Howell Sanford. Margaret lived a full life. She loved to travel and was a voracious reader and student of western European and American history. She also maintained a particular fondness for France and French culture. Known for her compassion and generosity, she was devoted to her church and counted animals among her favorite charitable interests. Margaret was born on April 1, 1940, in Vidette, Ga, as the only child of Gladys and Lester Price. The family moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 712 L G Griffin Rd, Locust Grove, GA 30248.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -