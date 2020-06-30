MCLAREN, Margaret Mrs. Margaret McLaren, age 98, of Oxford formerly of Avondale Estates, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born in Tain, Scotland on May 7, 1922 to Kenneth and Isabella Fraser MacLeod who have preceded her in death. Mrs. McLaren along with her husband John both served in the Royal Air Force of Scotland during World War II. Following the war, the couple moved to Georgia where it took them five years to gain their citizenship. Mrs. McLaren was an avid reader, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, and even traveled back to Scotland on several occasions. She worked for and retired from Dekalb County, working as a clerk at the Maude Burris Library. Mrs. McLaren was of the Presbyterian faith and was a longtime member of Decatur Presbyterian Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John McLaren. Mrs. McLaren is survived by her children John F. McLaren and his wife Nancy of Avondale Estates, Eleanor Polak and her husband J.J. of Oxford, and Kenneth McLaren and his wife Holly of White Plains. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christine, Susan, Jennifer, John, Becky, Beth, Andy, and Marty, along with her 21 great-grandchildren, her 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and close friends. Graveside services for Mrs. McLaren will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Melwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Decatur Presbyterian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store