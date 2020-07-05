1/
Margaret Morris
MORRIS, Margaret G. "Peggy" Margaret G. Morris (Peggy), 89, a longtime resident of Atlanta passed away July 1, 2020. She was born July 20, 1930 to Jack and Virginia Garner and grew up in Asheboro, NC. Margaret graduated from Asheboro High School in 1948 and in 1951 she graduated from Catawba College. She married Clarence E. Morris, Jr on July 14, 1951. They were married for 66 years until he preceded her in death in 2017. Mrs. Morris was a school teacher for 32 years, teaching 3rd thru 7th grades. She then worked at the Americas Mart Atlanta for 20 years. She was a long time member of Briarcliff United Methodist Church until it closed in 2018. Margaret was a member of the DAR Cherokee Chapter and a member of the Northside Women's Club. She was an avid Bridge Player and was a member of several Bridge Groups. Margaret is survived by her daughter Lisa A. Morris of Atlanta, GA and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Cemetery, 737 Albemarle Road, Asheboro with Rev. Lynda Ferguson officiating and Jeff Nobles singing. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 224 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203, Tamassee DAR School, P.O. Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686, or Kate Duncan Smith DAR School, 6077 Main Street, Grant AL 35747. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 625-2171
