NORTH, Margaret Louise Mrs. Margaret Louise North passed on March 20, 2019. She was born in Smyrna, GA on February 17, 1943. She was joined in wedlock to Mr. Willie North, Jr. in 1958. The marriage produced eight children, Michael, Darrell, Shawn, Adrian (Brian) Bruce, Robin White, Wendell and Corey. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter (Andrea North). She leaves behind her brother William Mayes (Wilhemina) of Marietta, GA, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No service planned. Hanley-Shelton Marietta 770-428-6333.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019