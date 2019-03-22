Services
Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
473 Lawrence Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret NORTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret NORTH Obituary
NORTH, Margaret Louise Mrs. Margaret Louise North passed on March 20, 2019. She was born in Smyrna, GA on February 17, 1943. She was joined in wedlock to Mr. Willie North, Jr. in 1958. The marriage produced eight children, Michael, Darrell, Shawn, Adrian (Brian) Bruce, Robin White, Wendell and Corey. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter (Andrea North). She leaves behind her brother William Mayes (Wilhemina) of Marietta, GA, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No service planned. Hanley-Shelton Marietta 770-428-6333.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
Download Now