|
|
ORR, Margaret Margaret Hall Orr of Oxford, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Mrs. Orr was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed going to the mountains, antiquing and country music. Mrs. Orr loved her family dearly and adored all her animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Alma Hall; sister, Helen Hall; brother, Harold Hall, who passed on May 7, 2020. Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Orr; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Tim, Sr., Teague, Cindi and Jimmy Sisk; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Busher; brother, Jimmy Hall; sister-in-law, Linda Hall; step-children, Lori Green, Allen Orr; as well as step-grandchildren. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Orr will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 1 PM, at Flippen United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3707 Jodeco Road, in McDonough, with Rev. Jerry Orr officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020