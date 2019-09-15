|
RILEY, Dr. Margaret A. Dr. Margaret A. Riley, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Bloomfield, CT where she was raised. She was surrounded by family and caregivers and blessed to receive care throughout her cancer journey from those who loved and admired her. Maggie's extended family and friends in Georgia, where she made her home since the 1980s, reveled in her loyalty, generosity, humor and signature hugs. She could always be counted on as a first responder when friends were in need and was as loved in her professional life as she was personally. Maggie refused to accept the status quo in cancer care and was vigilant in developing new initiatives while furthering her professional education. Her conviction, determination and pursuit of excellence made her a hero for many and an aggravation for some. She saw herself as neither and doggedly pursued her chosen path to transform cancer care. Maggie received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University, Master of Nursing from Emory University, Family Nurse Practitioner in Palliative Care, and Doctor of Nursing Practice in Palliative Care from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Career highlights include founding and directing the oncology program at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and serving as a staff member at Hospice Atlanta, Grady Health System and Atlanta VA Medical Center. For many years, she was a Camp Sunshine volunteer; she also created The Front Porch to assist children dealing with loss. Maggie's colleagues include those whom she worked alongside, trained, mentored and supervised. They treasure memories of her warmth and healing presence in addition to her professional accomplishments. When she was diagnosed with cancer, Maggie was all too aware of the challenges she would face. She assembled the best team of providers and consultants and reached out to family from Connecticut and friends from Georgia who rallied around. Maggie achieved the goals of attaining her doctorate degree and creating the garden she had always wanted. Divinely, she returned to Emory Saint Joseph's for care and benefited from many of the programs she championed including clinical trials, immunotherapy, palliative care, gamma knife radiation, pastoral care and hospice. Her dying wish to be in Connecticut with her "Irish family" was fulfilled. All who wish to join in a celebration of Maggie's life are invited to Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital at 11 AM on Saturday, October 5. A service will be held in the auditorium followed by refreshments at 12 noon. Donations in Maggie's memory may be made to Mercy Care Foundation, 5134 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341 or Camp Sunshine, 1850 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019