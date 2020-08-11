Margaret Rogers

ROGERS, Margaret Hahn "Peggy" Margaret "Peggy" Hahn Rogers, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on August 6, 2020. Margaret was born in Raleigh, NC on December 2, 1934 to Juliette Faircloth Hahn and George Peter Hahn. A younger brother, George Peter Hahn was previously deceased. After moving to Atlanta, GA with her family, she attended North Fulton High School and graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Education. Margaret was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduation, she worked for Delta Airlines as a flight attendant until meeting her future husband, William G. (Bill) Rogers whom she married on September 28, 1958 at The Peachtree Roads Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Shortly after marriage, Margaret and William moved to Nashville, TN where she was extremely active in The Newcomer's Club there. After two years in Nashville, Margaret returned to the Atlanta area where they were blessed with their three sons, Jay Gibson, William Scott, and Kenneth Farrow. Again, following her husband and his career in the forest products industry, they moved to Lake City, FL where she was extremely active in civic and social activities while raising their children in the small town atmosphere that the community provided. As a leader in supporting parents auxiliary of The Epiphany School where their sons attended, "Welcome Wagon" work and other community supporting activities Margaret earned her the community's "Woman of the Year" Award. On yet another family move to the New Orleans Area in 1985, Peggy's community interest led her to associate her with The World Book Childcraft organization with distribution of the famous reference books to both schools and families of the community. Her work with that firm continued for over ten years culminating in Tallahassee, FL where she advanced to the level of World Book Division Manager. The first retirement of her husband had led Margaret and William to Tallahassee where he became associated with the Florida Department of Agriculture's Division of Forestry. Margaret and her husband enjoyed the Tallahassee Community living on the shores of Lake Iamonia among their pristine acres sheltered by majestic pines and Live Oaks. True to their habit of community support, she and Bill were among the fifty charter members to start the local Christ Presbyterian Church on Bannerman Road. Their family also loved and enjoyed the "Forgotten Coast of Florida" investing in a beautiful location on St. George Island viewing the Bay from where they divided their time between Tallahassee and there after their final relocation to the Westminster Oaks Community. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Westminster Oaks Foundation, 4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5710.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store