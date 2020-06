SMITH, Margaret E. "Peggy" Margaret E. "Peggy" Smith 96 of Decatur, GA passed away June 4, 2020. She was born April 2, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Smith and mother of the late Douglas H. Smith. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Smith and grandson and wife Christopher and Carolyn Smith. She will be dearly missed.



