Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Margaret Stancil Obituary
STANCIL, Margaret Ann 1930 - 2020 Margaret Ann Stancil, age 89, a life long resident of Cherokee County, GA and one of the oldest citizens of Ball Ground, GA departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, at Northside Cherokee Hospital after a courageous battle with the Covid19 virus. Mrs. Stancil was born May 26, 1930 in Canton, GA to the late Auburn J. Fletcher and Mattie Baldwin Fletcher (1919 Spanish Flu survivor). Mrs. Stancil was the widow of the late Roy N. Stancil, a prominent businessman in Ball Ground and Cherokee County, GA. She was a longtime member of Conns Creek Baptist Church and she also attended church at many denominations throughout her life. Mrs. Stancil was a retiree of Wal-Mart and after her retirement she traveled extensively visiting all 50 states and most of Europe. An avid canasta player, she participated with a well known Canton group that continues to play to this day. Mrs. Stancil is survived by her son, Anthony (Tony) N. Stancil and his wife of Canton, GA., grandsons, Kyle Stancil of Atlanta, GA and Kirby Stancil of Athens, GA, step-son Roy Max Stancil (Annette) of Bent Tree, GA, step-grandson Steve (Cristal) Stancil and step-granddaughter Lisa Stancil Smith (Ronnie) both of Canton, GA, sisters, Martha Jane Wehunt and Willie Grace Bannister of Ball Ground, GA, special niece, Rebecca Bannister of Ball Ground, GA. Also surviving are four step-great-grandchildren and eight step-great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive along with many loving friends she met along her wonderful journey in this life. Interment next to her husband, Roy N. Stancil, in the Mica Baptist Church will follow after a graveside service officiated by Rev Jody Stancil (step great grandson) and Rev Kenny Sutton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to the church of your choice or the Mica Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Ball Ground, GA. Darby Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020
