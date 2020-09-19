1/
Margaret Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEPHENS, Margaret Tuck Margaret Tuck Stephens, age 91, of Hoschton, GA passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, William S. "Bill" Stephens, Jr.; her parents, Palmer and Julia Frances Puckett Tuck; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Audrey Tuck. Mrs. Stephens is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Smitty and Sandra Stephens, Hoschton; grandsons, Jason Wesley Stephens, East Point, GA and Benjamin Raymond Stephens, Hoschton; step grandchildren, Jan and Greg Stark, Houston, TX, Mona Rainey, Hoschton, Darla Lopez, Hoschton, Angela and Brandon Billing, Athens, TN, Margaret Rainey, Commerce, GA; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Stephens was born in Atlanta, GA. She was retired from the U. S. Forest Service Regional Office in Atlanta after thirty-seven years of Federal Government service. Mrs. Stephens was a participant in the Emory Health Initiative Study programs. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton, GA and also of Orchard Knob Baptist Church in Atlanta. Mrs. Stephens was a member of AARP North Fulton Association. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Blain Spence officiating. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in East Point, GA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 20 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved