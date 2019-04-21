Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Suer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Suer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Suer Obituary
SUER, Margaret Margaret Suer, nee Buschmeier, 92 of Dunwoody passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 surrounded by her three children. She was born in Terrace Park, OH where she met and married the love of her life Paul. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together before his passing in 2017. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Greg Suer, daughters, Barbara Toth and Karen Schille and her two grandsons, Rand and Thompson Schille. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, the 24th of April at 10:30AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dynamic Hospice, 2799 Lawrenceville HWY, Suite 106, Decatur, GA 30033. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Tuesday, the 23rd of April from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now