SUER, Margaret Margaret Suer, nee Buschmeier, 92 of Dunwoody passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 surrounded by her three children. She was born in Terrace Park, OH where she met and married the love of her life Paul. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together before his passing in 2017. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Greg Suer, daughters, Barbara Toth and Karen Schille and her two grandsons, Rand and Thompson Schille. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, the 24th of April at 10:30AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dynamic Hospice, 2799 Lawrenceville HWY, Suite 106, Decatur, GA 30033. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Tuesday, the 23rd of April from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary