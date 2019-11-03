Services
Margaret Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Margaret Printup Celebration of Life for Mrs, Margaret Printup Williams who passed on October 26, 2019 will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 1:00 PM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Aaron Parker. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. The wake will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM TO 5:00 PM in Elizabeth's Chapel at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019
