Margaret Williams

WILLIAMS (GREEN), Margaret Ruth Margaret Ruth Green Williams, age 85, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on July 1, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Hog Mountain, GA, she was the last child of Samuel and Lily Green. Margaret was an active member of Lithonia First Baptist Church and worked tirelessly for the Lithonia Women's Club. Later in life, she and Charles moved their home to Lawrenceville and joined the First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville where she was an attentive member of the Phoebe Sunday School class. She is survived by her two children, Wade Williams (Wendy) and Beth Tatum (Rick) and four grandsons, Micah, Samuel, and Jonathan Williams, and Brock Tatum. She is also survived by her sister, Nell Parks, and Sister-in-law Pat Langston (Buzz). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Williams, and her sister Ruby Nelson. Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel is in charge of the service. Services will be graveside only and held on July 6, 2020 at 10 AM, at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Attendees are encouraged to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Feel free to bring an umbrella to shade the sun. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Margaret's name to a charity of your choice
.