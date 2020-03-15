Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Margaret January 25, 1921 - February 23, 2020 Margaret Wilson, 99, a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully Sunday, the 23rd, of February in Gilbert, AZ. Margaret was born in Atlanta, GA, January 25, 1921, and lived in Atlanta all her life until moving to Arizona in 2014 to be closer to family. She worked as a bond underwriter for many years. Her last company she worked for was Norton Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Reginald B. Bird and August M. Wilson; her brother, James A. Bentley, Jr.; her parents, James A. Bentley, Sr. and Ola Tolbert Bentley. She is survived by her son Daniel B. Bird, his wife Barbara A. Bird and granddaughter Rachel A. Bird. A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta, GA on a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -