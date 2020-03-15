|
WILSON, Margaret January 25, 1921 - February 23, 2020 Margaret Wilson, 99, a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully Sunday, the 23rd, of February in Gilbert, AZ. Margaret was born in Atlanta, GA, January 25, 1921, and lived in Atlanta all her life until moving to Arizona in 2014 to be closer to family. She worked as a bond underwriter for many years. Her last company she worked for was Norton Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Reginald B. Bird and August M. Wilson; her brother, James A. Bentley, Jr.; her parents, James A. Bentley, Sr. and Ola Tolbert Bentley. She is survived by her son Daniel B. Bird, his wife Barbara A. Bird and granddaughter Rachel A. Bird. A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta, GA on a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020