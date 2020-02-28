|
WOODALL (VAUGHN), Margaret Margaret Vaughn Woodall of Brookhaven died on Feb. 25. She is survived by her daughter Pam McGrath and Doug Lipman of MA, her granddaughters Kate McGrath and Robert Collins of CT, Casey McGrath and Laura Vineyard of NY, Corey McGrath and John Wlodarek, her much loved great-grandsons Vaughn and Ben, and her sister and best friend Pat Marshall of GA. Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings Calvin Vaughn and Barbara Farmer. Margaret was much loved for her fierce loyalty, irrepressible positive attitude, and her steadfast love of family and friends. She embodied a love for others that was not limited by race, creed, or orientation. She made friends everywhere she went and was sure to always be on your side, whether you needed a champion or just a kind ear. Her enthusiasm was infectious, and she taught everyone to appreciate the simple joys of a long phone call, a warm day, and a good bargain. She will forever be missed. Margaret's service will be at Brookhaven Christian Church, 4500 Peachtree Rd. NE on Monday, March 2 at 11:00. Visiting hour is from 10-11 before the service. There will be a private interment at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020